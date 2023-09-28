Steelers’ T.J. Watt chosen as AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been selected as the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

Watt leads the NFL with six sacks through three games and leads the league in quarterback hits with 12. He’s tied for the lead with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

.@_TJWatt has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September!



Watt became the Steelers' all-time sack leader in September.

Watt became the Steelers’ all-time sack leader in September.

Watt is the first player to record six sacks and register a defensive touchdown in a team’s first three games of a season since 1982, when the individual sack became an officially recognized statistic by the league, according to the Steelers.

