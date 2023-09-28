Local

Steelers’ T.J. Watt chosen as AFC Defensive Player of the Month

By WPXI.com News Staff

Watt Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders avoids a sack by T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller)

By WPXI.com News Staff

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been selected as the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

Watt leads the NFL with six sacks through three games and leads the league in quarterback hits with 12. He’s tied for the lead with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Watt became the Steelers’ all-time sack leader in September.

Watt is the first player to record six sacks and register a defensive touchdown in a team’s first three games of a season since 1982, when the individual sack became an officially recognized statistic by the league, according to the Steelers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Moon School District holds town hall regarding proposals to potentially close Hyde Elementary
  • Allegheny County Council votes to file lawsuit over plans to reopen Shuman Juvenile Detention Center
  • Taylor Swift expected to attend Chiefs game on Sunday, according to reports
  • VIDEO: Postal worker surprises Baldwin resident on 100th birthday with 125 cards
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read