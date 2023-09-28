Taylor Swift expected to attend Chiefs game on Sunday, according to reports

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Taylor Swift is expected to attend the Kansas City Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, according to reports.

The news was first reported by Front Office Sports, just days after Swift attended the Chiefs versus Bears game in support of Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

Pittsburgh Swifties hoping to catch a glimpse are in luck, as the game will be broadcast on Channel 11 for Sunday Night Football.

Last week’s Chiefs game was the most-watched NFL game on any network, Front Office Sports reported.

Sunday’s showdown between the Jets and the Chiefs will kick off at 8:20 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group