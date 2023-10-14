Steelers’ T.J. Watt hit with multiple fines from Ravens win

PITTSBURGH — The NFL has hit Steelers OLB T.J. Watt with multiple fines from the team’s win against the Baltimore Ravens. His most costly fine of the week is $13,659, for when Watt took off his helmet to celebrate the game-winning sack of Lamar Jackson. Watt is not the only player fined for taking their helmet off this week, as Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was fined the same amount for taking his helmet off against the Detroit Lions.

However, Sneed was not called for a penalty on the field like Watt. Still, that is something that the NFL is cracking down on this year in their fines, which is why Watt and Sneed both received hefty fines. Watt’s penalty occurred after the play, so it did not result in a first down for the Ravens.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group