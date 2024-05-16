Tractor-trailer stuck on Fort Pitt Boulevard

PITTSBURGH — A tractor-trailer is stuck on Fort Pitt Boulevard at Stanwix Street.

STUCK TRUCK - Tractor Trailer hung up on the Jersey Barrier along Ft Pitt Blvd at Stanwix St. #WPXITraffic #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI https://t.co/5mPFseci4x pic.twitter.com/iwnXzKaJFi — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 16, 2024

The truck appears to have gotten hung up on a jersey barrier at around 5 a.m. Police are on the scene, blocking off the ramp from southbound Interstate 279 to eastbound Interstate 376.

Traffic Anchor Trisha Pittman has the detour for the closure on Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m.

