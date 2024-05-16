Local

Tractor-trailer stuck on Fort Pitt Boulevard

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Stuck truck A tractor-trailer is stuck on Fort Pitt Boulevard at Stanwix Street.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A tractor-trailer is stuck on Fort Pitt Boulevard at Stanwix Street.

The truck appears to have gotten hung up on a jersey barrier at around 5 a.m. Police are on the scene, blocking off the ramp from southbound Interstate 279 to eastbound Interstate 376.

Traffic Anchor Trisha Pittman has the detour for the closure on Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Minivan with dad, 3 kids inside caught in crossfire during Squirrel Hill shooting
  • Pittsburgh’s Anthrocon 2024 expected to be biggest furry convention yet
  • Pittsburgh’s ‘Sudden Little Thrills’ music fest canceled by producers
  • VIDEO: New Feeding America report says more people than ever deal with food insecurity
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read