Steelers trade Diontae Johnson to Panthers, according to multiple reports

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are trading away wide receiver Diontae Johnson, according to multiple reports.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said the Steelers are trading Johnson to the Panthers.

Trade: the Steelers are sending WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, per sources. A new weapon for Bryce Young.



Johnson has a $3 million roster bonus due Friday that the Panthers now will pay. pic.twitter.com/dt2nF83mIL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

NFL Insider Tom Pelissero says it’s a full trade. He reports the Steelers get Donte Jackson and pick 178, while the Panthers get Diontae Johnson and pick 240.

Full trade:



The #Panthers get Diontae Johnson and pick No. 240



The #Steelers get Donte Jackson and pick 178 https://t.co/2vbKLl0MMv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

This is a developing story that Channel 11 will update as we learn more.

