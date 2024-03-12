Steelers trade Diontae Johnson to Panthers, according to multiple reports

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are trading away wide receiver Diontae Johnson, according to multiple reports.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said the Steelers are trading Johnson to the Panthers.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said the Steelers are trading Johnson to the Panthers for a new weapon for Bryce Young.
Johnson has a $3 million roster bonus due Friday that the Panthers now will pay.
NFL Insider Tom Pelissero says it’s a full trade. He reports the Steelers get Donte Jackson and pick 178, while the Panthers get Diontae Johnson and pick 240.
NFL Insider Tom Pelissero says it's a full trade.
The Panthers get Diontae Johnson and pick No. 240
The Steelers get Donte Jackson and pick 178
