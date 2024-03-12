Local

Steelers trade Diontae Johnson to Panthers, according to multiple reports

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens Diontae Johnson BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are trading away wide receiver Diontae Johnson, according to multiple reports.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said the Steelers are trading Johnson to the Panthers.

NFL Insider Tom Pelissero says it’s a full trade. He reports the Steelers get Donte Jackson and pick 178, while the Panthers get Diontae Johnson and pick 240.

This is a developing story that Channel 11 will update as we learn more.

