Report: Steelers listening to trade offers for WR Diontae Johnson

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are listening to offers on a potential trade of wide receiver Diontae Johnson, according to a report by Diana Russini of The Athletic.

Johnson, 27, is entering the final season of his contract with the Steelers, and it’s not clear that the team sees him as a long-term fit. In five seasons in Pittsburgh, Johnson has displayed incredible separation skills, but hasn’t always backed that up with a commensurate amount of production.

After a promising rookie year in 2019, Johnson was plagued by drops in 2020, turning 144 targets into just 88 catches and 923 yards. He corrected that issue the following year, posting his best season in Ben Roethlisberger’s final season in 2021, when he caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.

Click here to read the full story from SteelersNOW.com.

