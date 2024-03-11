18-year-old charged in North Park crash that killed two teenage passengers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A teenager is facing charges for a deadly crash in North Park in December.

Taylor Orlowski, 18, of Baden, and Jonathan Tourney, 14, of Gibsonia, died in a single-vehicle crash near Babcock Avenue in McCandless on Dec. 23. The four other people in the car had minor injuries. Soon after the crash, police said the driver was speeding when he lost control and hit a tree.

On Monday, the Allegheny County Police Department identified the driver as Aiden Saber, 18, of Richland Township. In a news release, police clarify the vehicle was traveling at least 72 miles per hour when Saber lost control. Tests showed he also had a blood alcohol content of .047%

Saber is charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault by a vehicle and driving under the influence.

Police say Saber’s charges come after consultation with the district attorney’s office.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

