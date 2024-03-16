Steelers trading for Bears QB Justin Fields, reports say

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading for Justin Fields, reports say.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on Saturday.

Fields is the current quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Steelers are trading for a 2025 6th-round pick. That draft pick will become a 4th-round pick if Fields plays 51% of the plays this season.

Trade condition update: The 2025 6th-round pick that the Steelers traded to the Bears for Justin Fields will become a 4th-round pick if he plays in 51 percent of the plays this season, per source. https://t.co/mwHyivli7I — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024

The news comes just over a day after reports said that quarterback Kenny Pickett would be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and Russel Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group