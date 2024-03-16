Local

Steelers trading for Bears QB Justin Fields, reports say

By WPXI.com News Staff

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading for Justin Fields, reports say. Steelers trading for Bears QB Justin Fields, reports say (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading for Justin Fields, reports say.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on Saturday.

Fields is the current quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Steelers are trading for a 2025 6th-round pick. That draft pick will become a 4th-round pick if Fields plays 51% of the plays this season.

The news comes just over a day after reports said that quarterback Kenny Pickett would be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and Russel Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3-year-old girl hit by police motorcycle after St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh
  • Woman dead after being rear-ended on I-70 in Westmoreland County, coroner says
  • 3 people killed in Philadelphia suburb; victims identified, shooter barricaded
  • VIDEO:Armed robbery at Pittsburgh beer distributor under investigation
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read