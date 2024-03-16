Steelers trading for Bears QB Justin Fields, reports say

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading for Justin Fields, reports say.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on Saturday.
Fields is the current quarterback for the Chicago Bears.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Steelers are trading for a 2025 6th-round pick. That draft pick will become a 4th-round pick if Fields plays 51% of the plays this season.
The news comes just over a day after reports said that quarterback Kenny Pickett would be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and Russel Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
