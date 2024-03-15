Kenny Pickett to be traded to Philadelphia Eagles, according to report

PITTSBURGH — Quarterback Kenny Pickett could soon be heading to Philadelphia, according to a report from NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

According to a tweet from Schefter citing ESPN sources, the Steelers are sending Pickett to the Eagles in a pick swap.

Trade: Steelers are sending QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in a pick swap, sources tell ESPN.



Once Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson, Pickett preferred to move on. pic.twitter.com/cvsAP2e8lB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

This comes just hours after Russell Wilson was officially signed to a one-year contract.

Schefter added in his tweet that, “Once Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson, Pickett preferred to move on.”

The Steelers used their No. 20 overall pick on the former Pitt quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group