Kenny Pickett to be traded to Philadelphia Eagles, according to report

Jacksonville Jaguars v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 29: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Quarterback Kenny Pickett could soon be heading to Philadelphia, according to a report from NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

PHOTOS: Kenny Pickett during his career in Pittsburgh

According to a tweet from Schefter citing ESPN sources, the Steelers are sending Pickett to the Eagles in a pick swap.

This comes just hours after Russell Wilson was officially signed to a one-year contract.

Schefter added in his tweet that, “Once Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson, Pickett preferred to move on.”

The Steelers used their No. 20 overall pick on the former Pitt quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

