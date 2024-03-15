Russell Wilson officially signs one-year deal with Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have signed free agent quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year contract.

Wilson, entering his 13th NFL season, spent the last two years with the Denver Broncos following a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. He was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seahawks and spent the first 10 years of his career with them.

During a press conference Friday, Wilson the reason he wanted to join the Steelers is that he “wanted to be able to win championships.”

When asked about what he expects for his role coming in, Wilson responded “I expect for us to win.”

Wilson says as soon as he decided to come here, he immediately texted Kenny Pickett.

“I got to talk to him a little bit and I just told him, ‘Hey, let’s go out there. Let’s be the best version of ourselves to try to make this team better,” Wilson said.

The Steelers also officially signed linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year contract and safety DeShone Elliott to a two-year contract on Friday.

