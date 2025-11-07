Steelers VP Art Rooney Jr. named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame in contributor category

PITTSBURGH — Steelers Vice President Art Rooney, Jr is among nine semifinalists in the Contributor category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

Rooney joins K.S. ‘Bud’ Adams, Roone Arledge, Ralph Hay, Frank ‘Bucko’ Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Clark Shaughnessy, Seymour Siwoff, and Buddy Young.

Art Rooney, Jr. is the son of Steelers founder “The Chief”, Art Rooney. He attended North Catholic High School, St. Vincent College and is a Marine Corps veteran, all while being involved in the Steelers organization. He started as a ballboy in his young years and has worked with the squad since 1961, starting as a ticket office employee.

While serving as personnel director, Rooney, Jr. worked with head coach Chuck Noll to draft nine players later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Joe Greene, Mel Blount, Terry Bradshaw, Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Lynn Swan, John Stallworth, Mike Webster and Jack Lambert. He also signed Donnie Shell as an undrafted free agent. Rooney, Jr. was inducted into the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor in 2018.

As for the other semifinalists:

K.S. ‘Bud’ Adams was a pivotal figure in the formation of the AFL and its merger with the NFL during his 54 years with the Titans/Oilers franchise.

Roone Arledge was a television industry executive known for revolutionizing the presentation of news and sports.

Ralph Hay owned the Canton Bulldogs and hosted the NFL’s formation meeting.

Frank ‘Bucko’ Kilroy worked in player personnel and scouting for several NFL teams and served as the Patriots’ general manager and vice president.

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, has led his team to six Super Bowl victories.

Clark Shaughnessy is credited with modernizing the T-formation and other football innovations.

Seymour Siwoff was the owner and president of Elias Sports Bureau, the NFL’s official statisticians.

Buddy Young was the first African American executive in any major sports league, working in the NFL’s scouting and public relations department.

The Contributor Blue-Ribbon Committee selected these Semifinalists from a field of 21 candidates. The committee plans to meet on November 11 to choose one Finalist, who will then be considered by the full Selection Committee.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 will be announced at “NFL Honors” in San Francisco in February with enshrinement in Canton in August 2026.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group