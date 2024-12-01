Steelers vs Bengals Gameday Preview

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Steelers are on the road again for a divisional game on Sunday.

The black and gold square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m.

The Steelers have had no injuries, no returns from injury and no transactions outside of some practice squad moves over the last three games.

The Steelers lead the all-time series, 70-39-0, though recently, the series has been very even. The teams have split the last four games in the rivalry dating back to the 2020 season. The Steelers swept the Bengals last season, and Cincinnati swept in 2021, with the road teams winning in 2022 and the home teams winning in 2020.

