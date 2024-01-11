Steelers won’t play international game in 2024

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not play an international game in the 2024 season, the NFL announced on Thursday.

The four teams that will serve as the home games were announced on Thursday. The league will have games in London, England and Munich, Germany in 2024. The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars will host games in London and the Carolina Panthers will host the game in Munich.

As the Steelers do not have any of those teams among their 2024 road opponents, they have been ruled out of participating in any of the 2024 games. The NFL will announce the visiting teams for the games later this offseason.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group