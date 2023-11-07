Local

Steubenville man dies on honeymoon, 3 days after wedding

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Man dies on honeymoon Nate and Mariana (Garcia) Kuhlman were married on Oct. 28th and traveled to St. Lucia for their honeymoon, where Nate reportedly died in a water skiing accident. (GOFUNDME)

A Steubenville, Ohio, man died in a skiing accident three days after his wedding.

Nate and Mariana (Garcia) Kuhlman were married on Oct. 28th and traveled to St. Lucia for their honeymoon, WFLA reports.

Nate Kuhlman apparently was in a water skiing accident there on Oct. 31 and died.

He was a graduate of Franciscan University in Steubenville, according to WFLA.

Details are limited but two GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for the family.

The first has reached over $51,000 and the second over $53,000.

