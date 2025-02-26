Steve Byrne’s 4th annual Comedy Jam at Rivers Casino to feature Impractical Jokers stars

PITTSBURGH — Comedian and Pittsburgh native Steve Byrne is bringing back the Comedy Jam to the River’s Casino for the fourth year.

Byrne will be joined on stage by Impractical Jokers stars Joe Gatto, Brian Quinn and James Murray, as well as WDVE’s Bill Crawford, Josh Adam Meyers and his band ELMONPY, Frankie Quinones (Hulu’s This Fool), Lace Larabee (Fully Loaded Tour) and other special guests.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.

