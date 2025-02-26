Local

Steve Byrne’s 4th annual Comedy Jam at Rivers Casino to feature Impractical Jokers stars

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: (L-R) In this image released on May 17, Joe Gatto, Brian Quinn and James Murray attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Comedian and Pittsburgh native Steve Byrne is bringing back the Comedy Jam to the River’s Casino for the fourth year.

Byrne will be joined on stage by Impractical Jokers stars Joe Gatto, Brian Quinn and James Murray, as well as WDVE’s Bill Crawford, Josh Adam Meyers and his band ELMONPY, Frankie Quinones (Hulu’s This Fool), Lace Larabee (Fully Loaded Tour) and other special guests.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW


TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read