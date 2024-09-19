Stevie Wonder to kick off US tour with Pittsburgh as first stop

PITTSBURGH — Grammy award-winning artist Stevie Wonder is performing in 10 U.S. cities this October with Pittsburgh being the first stop.

Wonder will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 8 as part of his “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” tour.

Stevie Wonder announces Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart coming to PPG Paints Arena on October 8. Tickets on sale tomorrow at 12pm pic.twitter.com/ShAtIhrcOy — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) September 19, 2024

According to the release, he’s playing select dates in a call for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war” at the “height of a critical election season and a pivotal juncture in American politics and culture.”

As a special thanks, Wonder will offer a designated number of free tickets to community members who are “already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

