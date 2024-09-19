Local

Stevie Wonder to kick off US tour with Pittsburgh as first stop

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Stevie Wonder performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

PITTSBURGH — Grammy award-winning artist Stevie Wonder is performing in 10 U.S. cities this October with Pittsburgh being the first stop.

Wonder will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 8 as part of his “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” tour.

According to the release, he’s playing select dates in a call for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war” at the “height of a critical election season and a pivotal juncture in American politics and culture.”

As a special thanks, Wonder will offer a designated number of free tickets to community members who are “already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

