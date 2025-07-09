Sting operation at Pa. Turnpike plaza nets two men accused of conspiring to sell drugs

SOMERSET, Pa. — Police arrested two men and seized suspected drugs after a sting operation at a Pennsylvania Turnpike plaza.

Early Tuesday, law enforcement officials conducted a controlled buy at the westbound PA Turnpike Plaza rest stop in Somerset, according to the Somerset County District Attorney’s office.

A confidential informant reportedly met with Ramone Fitzgerald, 40, of Easton, in the rest stop’s restroom and bought about six bricks/300 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl.

At the same time, investigators allegedly saw Modesto Jacob Rivera-Colon, 26, of Schuylkill Haven, act as a lookout for Fitzgerald in the plaza.

The two men drove away but were stopped, and their car was searched. Officials say $1,164 was found on Rivera-Colon, $900 of which was pre-recorded funds used in the earlier buy.

Fitzgerald and Rivera-Colon are charged with felony conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and misdemeanor aiding consummation of a crime. They are being held in the Somerset County Jail with bond set at $150,000.

“This sting operation serves to send a message that bringing drugs into Somerset County will not be tolerated,” said DA Molly Metzgar. “I am thankful for our dedicated detectives, attorney general agent and officers that make these investigations possible.”

