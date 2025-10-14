Stowe Township commissioners to hear proposal for data center

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Commissioners in Stowe Township will hear from SunCap Industries, the owner of property that could soon house a data center.

It’s the site of the former Pressed Steel Car Company McKees Rocks Works Plant along Nichol Avenue in Stowe Township. Commissioner Cheryl McDermott said SunCap is approaching the Board on Tuesday night about a proposal to put a data center on the property.

Right now, the township zoning ordinance does not allow for data centers to operate in that area, but that could change.

McDermott said these talks are in the very early stages, and commissioners want people to listen and gather facts before counting it out.

“This is our last piece of developmental property, and there are 72 acres down there. I really feel that once one building goes up, that will open that up to become an industrial park, which is what we need this town,” McDermott said.

Last week, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that $6 million had been earmarked to assist with remediation and development of the 72-acre brownfield site, as part of the Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites (PA SITES) initiative.

Channel 11 is planning to attend Tuesday night’s meeting and will have an update on 11 at 11.

