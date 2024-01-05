Stowe Township police searching for missing 18-year-old with Down syndrome

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Stowe Township police are searching for a missing 18-year-old girl who has Down syndrome.

Kayla Durler, 18, of Braddock, was dropped off at Sto-Rox High School around 7 a.m. Friday.

School was closed Friday, but Durler was dropped off due to a miscommunication, police said.

Durler has not been seen since 7 a.m. She was last seen wearing a green coat and maroon pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Stowe Township police at 412-331-4043.

