Strip District-based Niche launches direct admissions for fall 2026 with 2 local schools taking part

Niche, the Strip District-based college and school search platform, announced on Thursday that it has launched its direct admissions program for high school seniors enrolling in fall of 2026.

It’s the fifth straight cycle that Niche has offered direct admissions, and its partnerships with colleges and universities have grown to include over 150.

Niche said that for its most recent direct admissions cycle, it secured $138 million in first-year net tuition revenue for its partner institutions, an increase of over $50 million from the previous cycle, and it offered over one million students at least one acceptance and scholarship offer.

