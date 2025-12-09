Students from 26 area schools paint snowplow blades for annual PennDOT competition; voting now open

The public can now choose their favorite snowplow blade design created by local students.

Voting opened Monday for PennDOT’s annual Paint the Plow program, a statewide initiative that highlights safe winter driving and showcases the talent of Pennsylvania students.

This year, students from 26 area high schools in three districts created artwork on snowplow blades under the theme “Don’t race. Allow some space.”

PennDOT says the goal is to encourage drivers to keep a safe distance from plows and other vehicles during winter weather conditions.

You can vote on the designs for each district on PennDOT’s website. Voting closes on Dec. 14.

The plow with the most votes in each district will be named “Fan Favorite.” PennDOT staff will also select a “Judges’ Pick” based on creativity, theme execution and overall appearance.

Winners will be announced later in December.

