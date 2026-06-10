Students receive snacks from the Pirates with help from Sheetz & community food bank

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and volunteers from Sheetz and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank gave out thousands of summer snack kits to kids from local schools.

Volunteers handed out nearly 2,000 boxes filled with non-perishable food items to students throughout the Pittsburgh and Penn Hills school districts on Tuesday.

The handout event was held at Arsenal Elementary and Middle Schools.

Several Pirates players, including Nick Gonzales and Mason Montgomery, were there to sign autographs and take pictures with kids.

“Just seeing all the players walk around and we have our Sheetz Freak here with us today and the Parrot… and just seeing the kids’ faces. It’s good to get food out into the community,” Sheetz Community Partnership Manager Jackie Foderaro said.

More than 50 Sheetz employees gathered with Pirates employees to pack those boxes last week.

The kits are designed to make sure kids have meals while they wait for summer food programs to begin.

Sheetz and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank are currently in a two-year partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates to make events like this possible.

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