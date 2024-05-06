Local

Summer Greek Festival lineup announced

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh Skyline (WPXI) Pittsburgh Skyline (WPXI)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

The 2024 Summer Greek Festival lineup has been announced.

The following festivals will be held from May through September in the Pittsburgh area:

  • May 12-18: Saint Nicholas, 419 S. Dithridge Street, Oakland
  • June 3-7: All Saints, 601 W. McMurray Road, Canonsburg
  • June 11-14: Holy Cross, 123 Gilkeson Road, Mt. Lebanon
  • June 13-15: Kimisis Tis Theotokou, 2111 Davidson St., Aliquippa
  • June 28-30: Holy Dormition, 12 Washington Ave., Oakmont
  • July 12: Saint Spyridon, 1207 Grand Blvd., Monessen
  • July 16-20: Holy Trinity, 2930 Beaver Road, Ambridge
  • July 18-20: Presentation of Christ, 1672 Electric Avenue, East Pittsburgh
  • Aug. 29-Sept. 1: Holy Trinity, 985 Providence Blvd., Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man arrested after trying to shoot pastor during sermon in North Braddock, state police say
  • Man found dead in house after shooting in North Braddock
  • 18 hospitalized, over 100 people treated by medics during 2024 Pittsburgh Marathon
  • VIDEO: Man found dead in house after shooting in North Braddock
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read