Summer Greek Festival lineup announced

The 2024 Summer Greek Festival lineup has been announced.

The following festivals will be held from May through September in the Pittsburgh area:

May 12-18: Saint Nicholas, 419 S. Dithridge Street, Oakland

June 3-7: All Saints, 601 W. McMurray Road, Canonsburg

June 11-14: Holy Cross, 123 Gilkeson Road, Mt. Lebanon

June 13-15: Kimisis Tis Theotokou, 2111 Davidson St., Aliquippa

June 28-30: Holy Dormition, 12 Washington Ave., Oakmont

July 12: Saint Spyridon, 1207 Grand Blvd., Monessen

July 16-20: Holy Trinity, 2930 Beaver Road, Ambridge

July 18-20: Presentation of Christ, 1672 Electric Avenue, East Pittsburgh

Aug. 29-Sept. 1: Holy Trinity, 985 Providence Blvd., Pittsburgh

