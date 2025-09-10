Suspect in deadly 2020 Mt. Oliver home invasion arrested in Georgia

MT. OLIVER, Pa. — A suspect in a deadly home invasion in Mt. Oliver has been taken into custody hundreds of miles away, nearly five years later.

David Barlow, 28, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Georgia.

On Dec. 23, 2020, around 11:42 p.m., police said two people in masks forced their way inside a home in the 200 block of Anthony Street. That’s when officers said Damon Lincoln, 24, tried to protect his mother and was fatally shot in the back.

Damon Lincoln

Allegheny County police said that, through evidence collected at the scene in 2020 and additional evidence gathered in recent months, detectives determined that Barlow was responsible for the shooting.

Barlow is facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide, robbery, burglary and recklessly endangering another person.

