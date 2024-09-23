Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash in Dormont is undocumented immigrant, police say

DORMONT, Pa. — A man charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a young musician dead in Dormont is an undocumented immigrant, Allegheny County police confirmed to Channel 11.

The crash happened Saturday night near Pioneer and West Liberty Avenues. Christian Sluka, 23, was killed.

In an update Sunday evening, police identified Saul Rivera-Ramirez, 25, as the driver. After the crash, he allegedly got out of the car and ran away from the scene.

Rivera-Ramirez was arrested and is facing several charges including homicide by vehicle and driving without a license.

Allegheny County police confirmed Monday to Channel 11 that Rivera-Ramirez is not a United States citizen and sent us the following statement:

“During their investigation, detectives learned Rivera-Ramirez is not a United States Citizen and is an undocumented immigrant. Detectives contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and we would defer any further questions about Rivera-Ramirez’s immigration status to that agency.”

