Local

Man arrested after hit-and-run crash in Dormont that left motorcyclist dead

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
Actor from the 1993 movie “The Sandlot” was arrested on June 2 in Horry County, South Carolina.

Man arrested after hit-and-run crash in Dormont that left motorcyclist dead (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

DORMONT, Pa. — A man has been arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Dormont on Saturday night.

>> Motorcyclist killed in Dormont hit-and-run

Police say the suspect was driving a red Ford Taurus that hit a motorcyclist near Pioneer and West Liberty avenues.

Christian Sluka, 23, was killed.

In an update Sunday evening, police identified Saul Rivera-Ramirez, 25, as the driver.

After the crash, he allegedly got out of the car and ran away from the scene.

Rivera-Ramirez is now in custody. He is facing a list of charges, including homicide by vehicle and driving without a license.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in Washington County
  • Motorcyclist killed in Dormont hit-and-run
  • Allegheny County Health Department issues consumer alert for Nakama Japanse Steakhouse and Sushi Bar
  • VIDEO:Health inspectors found evidence of sewage backup, mold-like substances at Panther Pit, per report
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read