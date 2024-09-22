Man arrested after hit-and-run crash in Dormont that left motorcyclist dead

DORMONT, Pa. — A man has been arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Dormont on Saturday night.

Police say the suspect was driving a red Ford Taurus that hit a motorcyclist near Pioneer and West Liberty avenues.

Christian Sluka, 23, was killed.

In an update Sunday evening, police identified Saul Rivera-Ramirez, 25, as the driver.

After the crash, he allegedly got out of the car and ran away from the scene.

Rivera-Ramirez is now in custody. He is facing a list of charges, including homicide by vehicle and driving without a license.

