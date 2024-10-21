Suspect steals hundreds of dollars, Newport cigarettes from North Strabane gas station, police say

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The North Strabane Township Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who they say robbed a gas station this weekend.

Officers were called for an armed robbery Sunday at the Coen on Hill Church Houston Road at 8:40 p.m.

Police said the man entered the store, brandished a knife at the clerk and got away with several hundred dollars and Newport cigarettes.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to email tips@nstpd.com or call 724-746-4090

