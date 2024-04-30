Suspect who stole items from Indiana County gas well site wanted by police

State police are trying to identify a male suspect involved in a burglary last year in Young Township, Indiana County.

On Nov. 13, employees of Diversified Energy reported that the company gas well site located on Henry Road in Young Township had been burglarized. It was reported that several tools and other items were taken.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a ball cap, gloves and a bandana/scarf covering his face. A second person, possibly a juvenile, was also observed in a Dodge Dakota with a cap on the bed during the incident.

Tips may be referred to the Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit at 724-357-1960.

