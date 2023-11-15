Suspects in Upper St. Clair purse snatching found with credit cards, fake IDs, police say

With the holiday season ramping up, a word of warning to shoppers to keep a close eye on their personal belongings.

Upper St. Clair police got a call to Trader Joe’s Friday evening for a petty crime that turned out to be much more than that.

The victim told police she left her shopping cart behind her with her purse in it and someone stole her wallet out of her purse.

Her driver’s license, various credit cards and roughly $63 in cash were stolen.

It didn’t take long for police to track down the suspects.

Bethel Park police had just caught four men at Best Buy for another case.

Police say inside their car, they found several credit cards, including the victim’s, that they tried to use to buy a MacBook, but the transaction was denied.

We’ve learned the suspects are from out of the country and had driver’s licenses from Puerto Rico that were fake.

Upper St. Clair Police Chief Jonathan Wharton told Channel 11 the investigation is in its early stages but they are starting to look at connections to the group of people.

