Suspects who took cash from Butler County ATM wanted by state police

State police in Butler are investigating an ATM theft.

At around 10:10 p.m., the victim was depositing cash in the PNC Bank at Clearview Mall in Center Township when a vehicle pulled up behind him. A man got out of the passenger seat and quickly approached the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle while holding something in his hand, according to a state police report.

The victim fled without completing the transaction.

The vehicle then pulled forward and the driver took the victim’s cash from the ATM, state police said.

The passenger is described as a white man, 40 to 50 years old, weighing about 150 pounds with short brown hair. He was wearing a brown Carhartt-style coat with dark blue jeans. The driver is described as a white male wearing a black long-sleeve shirt. They were in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-284-8100.

