Local

Suspicious item prompts large police response near PA Turnpike ramp in Westmoreland County

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Route 30 Police Reponse in Irwin
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

IRWIN, Pa. — There is a heavy police presence near a ramp to the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County after a suspicious item was found in the area.

Authorities are on the scene on Route 30 near the Turnpike ramp in Irwin.

State police said the item was found along the road in a broken box around 7 a.m. The item was sent to a lab to be tested.

According to the Turnpike’s website, drivers should expect delays in the area.

State police are asking if anyone saw a wooden box in the area Thursday morning to call the Greensburg barracks at 724-832-3288

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read