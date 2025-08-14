Suspicious item prompts large police response near PA Turnpike ramp in Westmoreland County

IRWIN, Pa. — There is a heavy police presence near a ramp to the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County after a suspicious item was found in the area.

Authorities are on the scene on Route 30 near the Turnpike ramp in Irwin.

State police said the item was found along the road in a broken box around 7 a.m. The item was sent to a lab to be tested.

Road Closure TPK / 30 West



— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) August 14, 2025

According to the Turnpike’s website, drivers should expect delays in the area.

State police are asking if anyone saw a wooden box in the area Thursday morning to call the Greensburg barracks at 724-832-3288

