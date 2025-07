PITTSBURGH — An SUV crashed into the front of a vape shop in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Cloud King in the 900 block of Brookline Boulevard.

The front door of the business was smashed, with glass shattered all over the ground.

Officials said no one was hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group