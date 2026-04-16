SUV crashes into home in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — An SUV crashed into the front of a home and another vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood early Thursday.

The crash happened around 3:48 a.m. in the 100 block of Southern Avenue.

Our crews could see significant damage to the front porch and a pickup truck parked alongside the home.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Public safety officials said they were like intoxicated.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Building inspectors were called out to assess the structure.

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