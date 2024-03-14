SWAT responding to man barricaded in North Strabane home

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — SWAT is responding to a man barricaded inside a home in North Strabane Township.

North Strabane police said Demar Boulevard is closed for an “active police incident.”

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is at the scene and working to learn more. Check back for updates on 11 at 11 and WPXI.com.

Viewer photos shared with Channel 11 show a SWAT truck and officers at the scene.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group