Tanker truck leaks 1K gallons of oil into Monongahela River tributary, DEP says

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is investigating an oil leak that contaminated a Pittsburgh-area tributary.

A DEP spokesperson told Channel 11 Thursday that a tanker truck leaked about 1,000 gallons of D-3 oil, a binding agent similar to glue. The official did not specify when the spill happened.

The oil was found in a catch basin where the truck was parked and entered Wylie Run, a tributary of the Monongahela River, the spokesperson said. There, it sank to the bottom of the streambed.

A number of fish were reportedly found dead after the spill.

A cleanup crew is removing vegetation and other contaminated areas, the spokesperson said.

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