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Tanker truck leaks 1K gallons of oil into Monongahela River tributary, DEP says

By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com
Tanker truck leaks 1K gallons of oil into Monongahela River tributary, DEP says (sirins - stock.adobe.com)
By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is investigating an oil leak that contaminated a Pittsburgh-area tributary.

A DEP spokesperson told Channel 11 Thursday that a tanker truck leaked about 1,000 gallons of D-3 oil, a binding agent similar to glue. The official did not specify when the spill happened.

The oil was found in a catch basin where the truck was parked and entered Wylie Run, a tributary of the Monongahela River, the spokesperson said. There, it sank to the bottom of the streambed.

A number of fish were reportedly found dead after the spill.

A cleanup crew is removing vegetation and other contaminated areas, the spokesperson said.

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