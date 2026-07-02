Weather will feel hotter than 100 degrees again on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — It will “feel” hotter than 100 degrees again Thursday, so plan ahead before you head outdoors.

The combination of high temperatures in the mid 90s. High humidity will push the heat index to dangerous levels if you are not prepared.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for our viewing area, with a Heat Advisory for the ridges of PA and WV through Friday.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Code Red Heat Advisory extended, so is access to cooling centers

The forecast focus shifts to the threat of showers and storms heading into the Fourth of July weekend, with widely scattered storms possible late Friday and off and on Saturday and Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 11 will know more about when and where storms will be most likely as we get closer to the weekend, so check out the live forecast updates on Channel 11 News and download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group