Family files lawsuit against LASIK Plus following son’s death

A local family is filing a lawsuit against LASIK Plus and a surgeon after the death of their son.

It’s a story Channel 11 has been following for more than a year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Local family cautions others after son’s tragic death following common eye surgery

Officer Ryan Kingerski was a Penn Hills officer who had debilitating complications after LASIK eye surgery.

He died by suicide in January 2025.

The law firm representing his family says they’ve filed a lawsuit, which claims Kingerski was never told about safer alternatives to LASIK or the possible risks of surgery, so he could not make an informed decision.

The firm also released a statement from the family which says in part: “We lost him not just to a procedure, but to a system that refused to listen… refused to warn, and refused to care.”

LASIK Plus previously told Channel 11 there is no clinical evidence linking suicide to LASIK eye surgery.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group