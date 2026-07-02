Part of Mt. Nebo Road closed after crews discover deterioration during inspection of overpass

SEWICKLEY HILLS BOROUGH — The eastbound lanes of Mount Nebo Road in Sewickley Hills Borough are closed to traffic following a routine inspection of the overpass above I-79.

The closure is in place between I-79 on- and off-ramps until further notice, with detours in place.

PennDOT said that during the routine inspection, crews discovered deterioration. Out of an abundance of caution, the eastbound lanes are closed until they can further investigate.

PennDOT suggests the following detours while the lanes are closed:

Suggested detours

West of the closure to northbound I-79

Take the on-ramp to southbound I-79 toward Washington

Take the Route 65/Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) exit

Turn left onto Glenfield Road

Turn left onto the on-ramp for northbound I-79 toward Erie

End detour

West of the closure to eastbound Mt. Nebo Road

Take the on-ramp to southbound I-79 toward Washington

Take the Route 65/Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) exit

Turn left onto Glenfield Road

Turn left onto the on-ramp for northbound I-79 toward Erie

Take the Mt. Nebo Road (Exit 68) exit

End detour

Southbound I-79 traffic to eastbound Mt. Nebo Road

Continue past the Mt. Nebo Road (Exit 66) exit

Take the Route 65/Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) exit

Turn left onto Glenfield Road

Turn left onto the on-ramp for northbound I-79 toward Erie

Take the Mt. Nebo Road (Exit 68) exit

End detour

It’s unknown how long the closure will be in place.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group