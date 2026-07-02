Part of Mt. Nebo Road closed after crews discover deterioration during inspection of overpass

SEWICKLEY HILLS BOROUGH — The eastbound lanes of Mount Nebo Road in Sewickley Hills Borough are closed to traffic following a routine inspection of the overpass above I-79.
The closure is in place between I-79 on- and off-ramps until further notice, with detours in place.
PennDOT said that during the routine inspection, crews discovered deterioration. Out of an abundance of caution, the eastbound lanes are closed until they can further investigate.
PennDOT suggests the following detours while the lanes are closed:
Suggested detours
West of the closure to northbound I-79
- Take the on-ramp to southbound I-79 toward Washington
- Take the Route 65/Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) exit
- Turn left onto Glenfield Road
- Turn left onto the on-ramp for northbound I-79 toward Erie
- End detour
West of the closure to eastbound Mt. Nebo Road
- Take the on-ramp to southbound I-79 toward Washington
- Take the Route 65/Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) exit
- Turn left onto Glenfield Road
- Turn left onto the on-ramp for northbound I-79 toward Erie
- Take the Mt. Nebo Road (Exit 68) exit
- End detour
Southbound I-79 traffic to eastbound Mt. Nebo Road
- Continue past the Mt. Nebo Road (Exit 66) exit
- Take the Route 65/Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) exit
- Turn left onto Glenfield Road
- Turn left onto the on-ramp for northbound I-79 toward Erie
- Take the Mt. Nebo Road (Exit 68) exit
- End detour
It’s unknown how long the closure will be in place.
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