Task Force finds juvenile justice system is failing kids in Pennsylvania, locally

PITTSBURGH — Two local legislators say our juvenile justice system is failing kids in Pennsylvania and in our local communities.

Sen. Jay Costa (D) and Rep. Dan Miller (D) have both introduced bills on the Senate and House sides to make changes to Pennsylvania’s decades-old juvenile justice laws. They say the legislation is data-driven and based on recommendations from a bipartisan task force of judges, probation officers, and legislators to name a few.

“We’re putting them into a system that the more they’re in, the worse the outcomes,” Rep. Miller said. “That should be concerning for everyone.”

The findings show black children, especially girls are more likely to enter the juvenile justice system than any other age group. According to state data, the disparities don’t end there.

“Black, non-Hispanic youth are more likely to be taken from their home and prosecuted as adults,” Rep. Miller added.

Dr. Melissa Sickmund is a research consultant for the National Center for Juvenile Justice. She talked about the data presented by both lawmakers.

“The rate of referral to court for black boys is seven times, seven times the rate for white boys,” Sickmund said. “That’s unconscionable, it makes me shake my head.”

Rep. Miller is recommending several changes to the state law in the legislation he authored, House Bill 1381.

Some of the changes include:

Eliminating court fees

Capping restitution for victims

Upping the age for juvenile prosecution from 10 to 13

Eliminating automatic adult charges for murder, and a list of violent felonies

Upping the age for criminal court referral from 14 to 16

The legislation also ensures if kids are placed out of the home, they still have access to grade-level education which follows their individualized education plans, if applicable.

Kids would not be allowed to be placed out of the state unless a court deems that is medically necessary. It would also end solitary confinement unless the child is at risk of harming themselves or another.

Sen. Costa says by ending the unnecessary placement of low-risk kids and teens out of their homes and into juvenile facilities, tens of millions in taxpayer money will be saved.

“That saves us $81 million over five years. That’s a significant investment back into the community,” Sen. Costa (D 34th district) added.

