TattooMania festival comes to Pittsburgh

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

David L. Lawrence Convention Center

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh TattooMania comes to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center June 21-23.

Over 200 artists from all over the world will be in Pittsburgh for three days.

At the festival, attendees will have the opportunity to get tattooed from traveling and local artists. Artists and vendors will sell merchandise and there will be contests where attendees can enter tattoos.

There will be a tattoo of the day competition daily to show off the best tattoos done at the festival.

More information can be found here.

