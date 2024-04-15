Local

Tax Day 2024: Options exist for those still planning to file

By WPXI.com News Staff

Tax Day Monday is Tax Day. There are a few places that offer free filing services for anyone still looking to file.

Monday is Tax Day. There are a few places that offer free filing services for anyone still looking to file.

So far, more than 100 million returns have already been filed this year, according to the IRS.

One resource for some Pennsylvania residents is VITA. It provides free tax filing for households with incomes of approximately $60,000 or less, depending on the program. Call 211 or visit PA211.org.

If you don’t qualify for VITA, there are other resources.

The number of people using the IRS website has increased by 18% since last year, so for many people, that’s a good place to start. Not all of the options are free, but you can choose which one works best for you.

