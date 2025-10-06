Local

Taylor Swift to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon Monday night on Channel 11

By WPXI.com News Staff
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Swift will return to late-night television this week following the release of her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Her first appearance will be Monday night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at 11:30 p.m. This will be Swift’s seventh appearance on the show with Fallon.

On Wednesday, Swift will be the sole guest on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” for what the show is dubbing a “TAY/kover” at 12:35 a.m. According to a press release, the entire episode will be a sit-down conversation between Meyers and Swift.

You can catch both late-night shows on Channel 11.

