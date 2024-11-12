Teacher’s aide accused of shoving boy with special needs on White Oak elementary school playground

WHITE OAK, Pa. — A teacher’s aide within a Mckeesport Area School District elementary school is facing criminal charges over allegations she assaulted a child with special needs.

On Monday, the Allegheny County Police Department says it began investigating a ChildLine report of an aide, identified as 53-year-old Amy Kevicki, assaulting a 5-year-old boy with special needs at Francis McClure Elementary School in White Oak.

Detectives learned the incident happened at the school playground on Nov. 7. Video from the school shows Kevicki grabbing the child by the back of the neck and shoving him with force to the ground. She then is reportedly seen ignoring the child and walking toward the building.

Police say the child was not hurt in this incident.

After consulting with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, ACPD detectives charged Kevicki with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and summary harassment.

