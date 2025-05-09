Team Rubicon volunteers help storm damage victims pick up the pieces

PITTSBURGH — Doing the hard work and the “heart” work: that’s what a group of veteran volunteers has set out to do after last month’s severe storms.

Team Rubicon is a humanitarian organization that helps disaster survivors nationwide. In the days and weeks after the April 29th storms hit the Pittsburgh area, more than 30 trained volunteers hit the ground running, providing tree work, roof tarping and vegetative debris removal services across the region.

“We’ve seen a lot of damage, from trees down in yards to trees leaning on homes, trees leaning on other trees…” said incident commander Peter Lindner. “We want people to know that we’re here.”

According to Lindner, Team Rubicon isn’t going anywhere. On Friday morning, volunteers came together on the South Side to plan for the day. Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato joined them.

“I think we’re in a good place. I know we have stuff that’s still down on private property, that’s why Team Rubicon is deployed here, because there is a limitation to the services that the county and local municipality can provide,” Innamorato said.

Innamorato thanked the countless volunteers, county workers, and power crews for their hard work but acknowledged that many people in the region still need help.

“…Putting the pressure on our utilities to mobilize, to spend the money and the resources they need to get people up and running,” Innamorato said.

There are several ways you can help to support Team Rubicon, including volunteering, partnering with the nonprofit, fundraising or donating. Lindner wants to get the word out to anyone in need.

“We’re all volunteers, we don’t charge anything for our services,” Lindner said.

To find out if Team Rubicon can help you out, call 211.

