Team USA women’s hockey to compete for gold at Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

The Team USA women’s hockey team is moving on to the gold medal game at the Winter Olympics!

The United States beat Sweden in the semifinals 5-0 on Monday. Both teams were undefeated going into the contest.

Team USA dominated play in the first period, but only scored once. Then, in the second came the onslaught, four goals by four players were netted during the period. Three of the goals came within three minutes.

Even more impressive than staying undefeated, Team USA has only allowed one goal during the entire tournament — and that goal happened in the very first game. The team came into the semifinals not having conceded a goal in 271 minutes and 23 seconds, an Olympic record.

They now face either rival Canada or Switzerland on Thursday for gold. Sweden goes on to play for bronze.

