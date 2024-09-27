Technology developed in Pittsburgh could be game-changing in fighting wildfires

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A technology developed in the Pittsburgh area could be the next big thing when it comes to fighting wildfires.

A former deputy chief in Greensburg has had an interest in firefighting foam since he wrote his term paper on it when he was 17 years old.

Larry Sukay recently returned to the firehall where he grew up: Fire Station #1. He was there the day it opened and spent 15 years with the department.

It was during that time that he learned about the foam technology developed in the late 50′s in Greensburg to put out coal mine fires. Sukay says it was integral in getting the historic La Rose Shop fire out in 1961.

He moved from the area in 1985 to California, a landscape increasing with wildfires. Sukay is now using his knowledge of firefighting foam to try to stop them.

“The technology that was developed here in Western Pennsylvania is going to address that global issue,” said Sukay.

Sukay has taken that foam “recipe” that was created in Greensburg and adapted it to make his own foam and own technology to drop it from a helicopter.

He says it can put down 8,000 feet of fire line in one pass, compared to 600 feet from a helicopter dropped with the same amount of liquid.

Sukay says foam attacks from 3 different angles: it eliminates oxygen, fuel, and heat.

“The technology we have is important, but an equally important part of our technology is we’re dropping an environmentally friendly, plant-based foam. Its safe for humans, animals, aquatic life, and its biodegradable,” Sukay also adds its free from PFAS.

Though Western Pennsylvania doesn’t have the wildfires that he does out west:

“There are sections here in town where the vegetation has grown up significantly around homes. You can have a major vegetation fire here even in Western Pennsylvania,” said Sukay.

The SKHI-EX system is still in the design and testing phase, but Sukay hopes to be able to launch it for fire departments to buy.

