Trout stocking for fall, winter to begin soon in Pennsylvania waterways

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will begin stocking Pennsylvania waterways with trout next week.

Beginning Oct. 1 and continuing through mid-December, the PFBC will stock about 116,500 hatcher-raised adult rainbow, brown and brook trout in 118 stream sections and lakes.

The PFBC said the stockings will fill some of the most popular fishing spots and provide ice fishing opportunities as conditions allow this winter.

“When anglers of all ages spend time on the water during the fall season, they’re surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery and comfortable temperatures of the year,” said Brian Niewinski, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries. “As you make plans to go fishing this time of year, be sure to check our stocking schedule so you know when and where we’ll be stocking trout from our hatcheries. The addition of stocked trout complements the many other plentiful fishing opportunities for other species that are very active just as the leaves start changing colors.”

You can check the stocking schedule here. The PFBC said to check often for postponements and rescheduled stockings.

Anyone 16 or older must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and trout permit.

According to the PFBC, during the extended trout season, the daily creel limit is three trout of combined species with a minimum size of seven inches, unless a water is managed under special regulations.

