Teen accused of stealing iPhone during Facebook Marketplace sale in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A teenager is facing charges after police say he stole an iPhone during a Facebook Marketplace sale in Homewood in January.

The criminal complaint said the victim listed his iPhone for sale on Facebook Marketplace and agreed to sell it to a person with the profile “Lucas Moran” for $200.

The buyer requested the victim meet him at Dallas Park in Homewood because he was on an ankle monitor and couldn’t go far from home.

The seller arrived at Dallas Park just after 4 p.m. A person walked up to the seller’s car, told him he was the buyer and asked to see if the phone worked.

The complaint said the seller handed the phone to the buyer, who took the SIM card out and put his own in. He then said “you’re going to have to take a loss here” before lifting his jacket and exposing the grip of a handgun in his waistband.

The buyer walked away with the phone into Fleury Way before cutting between houses toward Bennett Street.

The investigation showed the suspect was on an ankle monitor, which placed him at the robbery scene at the time the seller arrived at Dallas Park.

During an interview, the suspect denied committing the robbery or having any knowledge of it, the complaint said. Near the end of the interview, he handed the stolen phone over to police and admitted to taking it, but denied he had a handgun.

The suspect is charged with robbery and possession of a firearm by a minor. There’s currently a warrant out for his arrest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group