Man from upstate New York murdered in Station Square

PITTSBURGH — A 25-year-old man from upstate New York was shot and killed near a popular restaurant in Station Square over the weekend. People in the area said this is alarming.

“It’s such a family-related area. You wouldn’t expect anything to happen like that,” said Alesha Leach.

Three days later, there are still questions surrounding the deadly shooting of David Utley-Ralph.

Police found Utley-Ralph shot in the pelvis outside the Hard Rock Café around 11 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and died.

“I just think it’s really sad. It’s a shame I work down here every day and it’s really calm down here. I don’t see anything happening,” Leach said.

At last check, police are looking for a small U-haul box truck that left the scene that night. Right now, police don’t have any suspect description.

A woman visiting the area tells Channel 11 that this makes her nervous.

“It’s a place advertised to bring your kids,” Nicole Minginoe said. “There’s a gym with the rock climbing wall. Of course it’s alarming.”

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh police to get some answers on what led up to this shooting and the latest on finding on the shooter involved but they have not responded.

