Pitt researchers working to address increasing deer population

PITTSBURGH — The population of deer in the City of Pittsburgh is exploding. city leaders have taken some steps to control it, but University of Pittsburgh researchers think it may not be enough.

Kaleem Kheshgi of Edgewood has noticed the increase.

“I’d say it’s either out of control or trending into [an] out-of-control direction,” Kheshgi said.

Pitt environmental policy professor Jeremy Weber and seven of his students just finished a four-month-long study to find out just how bad the deer population is.

“Objectively, the deer issue has grown a lot worse,” Weber said.

The numbers are pretty alarming. Their findings in the 37-page report show that over the last decade, from 2010 to 2023, the deer population in Frick Park alone likely grew by more than 300%.

“In 2010, the USDA estimated there might have been 50 or 60 deer in Frick Park. We think that in 2023 there’s probably between 200 and 300,” said Weber.

Weber said more deer are making their way into yards for food and roads.

The study shows that in the last two decades, the number of dead deer found mostly on city streets spiked to more than 400%, going from 140 deer in 2004 to 575 in 2023.

Car crashes involving deer cost drivers an estimated total of $3.6 million in damages last year alone.

Although the city’s expanding its bow hunting program into three other parks, including Schenley Park, Pitt researchers said that alone won’t be enough to drastically shrink the deer population. They fear deer will continue to slowly eat through plants causing a damaging ripple effect on the ecosystem.

Weber said archery hunting will likely maintain the level of deer but suggests contracting sharpshooters to largely reduce the number more humanely.

“It’s more expensive but it’s more effective, and it happens over a few nights,” he said. “They are highly trained. They go in a short amount of time and remove a lot of deer.”

The study has been sent to the city’s park ranger for review. Weber’s hoping they strongly consider the findings to get a handle on the growing problem.

